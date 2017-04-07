The actor and filmmaker talked politics and Internet privacy with the conservative political commentator on "The Glenn Beck Program."

Earlier this week, actor and filmmaker Mark Duplass, a self-proclaimed “semi-elitist Hollywood libtard,” joined conservative figurehead Glenn Beck to talk about current events. According to Beck, it was Duplass who called the producers of his radio show, saying he wanted to “have a conversation about what’s happening in the world.”

The two spoke about issues such as Internet privacy and the red-blue divide in the country. “It feels like the country is in a terrible marriage right now, of some sort,” Duplass said. “Where you get to that point where you’re just like, ‘You know what, I feel like I cannot have a civil conversation with you anymore, because I feel like I’m constantly under attack.'”

Duplass recently wrote an op-ed for the Huffington Post about the political divide as well, ending his piece with a similar observation. “I am a fiscally conservative libtard,” he wrote. “She is an empathetic Trump supporter. And in these slivers of crossover I can’t help but think…is there a chance for us?”

Listen to the complete conversation below:

