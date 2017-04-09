Back to IndieWire

Mark Hamill Zings Trump for Addressing Press with ‘Rogue One’ Playing in the Background

Let the hate flow through you.

Anyone who follows Mark Hamill on Twitter knows he’s no fan of Donald Trump. The actor has been an outspoken critic of 45 for some time now, channeling the energy he directs against the Galactic Empire in the “Star Wars” movies toward the current administration; his latest verbal attack came after pictures surfaced of Trump speaking to members of the press aboard Air Force one while “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” played in the background.

“#RogueOne? I thought they were just screening Steve Bannon’s home movies,” tweeted Hamill, who has referred to Trump’s cabinet as “a who’s-who of really despicable people” and read aloud some of Trump’s more evil-sounding tweets in the voice of the Joker. The fact that one photo captures Trump next to the monitor as Darth Vader appears onscreen is an (un)happy coincidence lost on few.

Hamill, who had a small role in “The Force Awakens,” will also appear in this year’s “The Last Jedi.”

 

