Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro Could Team Up for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

One would have a difficult time disputing the notion that Martin Scorsese’s two most notable onscreen collaborators are Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. The three of them have made any number of classics together — “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas,” “Gangs of New York,” “The Departed,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” — but, to date, the two leading men have never worked with ol’ Marty on the same picture together. Deadline reports that that could soon change with an adaptation of David Grann’s “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.”

Imperative Entertainment purchased the rights to the book for $5 million last year and is now trying to assemble a high-profile team; they’ve got their hearts set on Scorsese, DiCaprio and De Niro, whom Deadline is told are “seriously considering it.” Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will serve as producers.

Scorsese and De Niro are working together for the first time in many moons with “The Irishman,” which was purchased by Netflix earlier this year in perhaps the streaming giant’s most notable acquisition to date.

