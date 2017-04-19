‘Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger’ and The Lonely Island’s ‘Alone Together’ Land First Trailers from Freeform — Watch

The upcoming slate for Freeform boasts a variety of fantastical and relatable characters in a first look at these 2018 titles.

At today’s Freeform Upfront presentation, the network’s upcoming slate of new TV was given a sneak peek. With its young adult viewers ever present, Freeform has fully committed to utilizing digital platforms, much as it did with the success of “Beyond” being made available on demand to binge immediately on its premiere.

Freeform President Tom Ascheim promised the continued availability of streaming and on-demand services to be used in conjunction with traditional broadcasting for the shows to come. Here are the first looks at what Freeform has in store.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Perhaps the most hotly anticipated of Freeform’s upcoming slate, “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” follows two teenagers from completely different backgrounds, Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), finding themselves inextricably linked through their burgeoning powers. Inevitably, they team up to become the superhero duo, Cloak & Dagger. The surprisingly gritty trailer brings this superhero story startlingly into the real world.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” premieres in early 2018.

“Alone Together”

The Lonely Island serves as executive producers for this single-camera comedy about two best friends trying to find acceptance within the bizarre status quo of Los Angeles. Starring Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo, the two tight-knit friends, showcase the complex emotion that can come from a relationship while still remaining platonic.

“Alone Together” will premiere in early 2018.

“Siren”

A small coastal town that superstitiously has roots in mermaid folklore finds out their fictional heritage may be more than myth when a mysterious woman (Eline Powell) arrives — seemingly from the sea. Ben (Alex Roe), a marine biologist drawn to the woman gets entangled in a larger plot for these predators to reclaim the sea. The depths of this relationship between man and creature finds new meaning as Ben’s complicated past is touched on in the trailer.

“Siren” is set to premiere in the summer of 2018.

“The Bold Ones”

Loosely based off of the life of Cosmopolitan’s old Editor-In-Chief, Joanna Coles, three women navigate working in the hustle-and-bustle of an iconic fictional women’s magazine, “Scarlet.” With Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy starring as the rising generation of Scarlet women working at the magazine, they must find their own voice as they face questions of love, identity, and sexuality, together.

The series will have a special two-hour premiere July 11th.

