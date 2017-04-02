‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’: Despite Poor Reviews, Series Tops Netflix’s Most-Binged List — Report

The show accounted for 14.6% of all Netflix streams the day it was released.

Far from endearing itself to critics, Marvel’s latest Netflix series has quickly established itself as not only another example of Hollywood’s whitewashing problem but also the studio’s most poorly received effort yet. In spite of that, Variety reports that the premiere of “Iron Fist” led to more binge-watching than any other Netflix drama so far this year.

7Park Data found that 54.7% of viewers who tuned in to the first episode of “Iron Fist” went on to watch three or more episodes total, which gives it a binge score of 46.9%; the show was responsible for 14.6% of all Netflix streams on March 17, the day it first became available. That beats everything from “Stranger Things” (4%) to the more comparable “Luke Cage” (12.8%).

“The relationship between critic reviews and mass appeal has always been a complicated one,” said Christopher Copy, senior data analyst at 7Park Data. “Consider the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and the long list of shows with top audience numbers but few Golden Globes or Emmy’s to show for it. The actual streams data tells us that what critics consider the best shows and what streaming viewers consider the best are sometimes two very different things. ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ is a case in point.”

