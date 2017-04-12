‘Mary and the Witch’s Flower’ Trailer: Studio Ponoc Looks to Make a Striking First Impression — Watch

The production house was founded by former Studio Ghibli staffers.

There’s a whole world beyond Ghibli. The newly founded Studio Ponoc is hoping to prove just that with “Mary and the Witch’s Flower,” its inaugural release; the word “ponoc,” Croatian for “midnight,” signifies new beginnings. Watch the newest trailer for “Mary” below.

The film, an adaptation of Mary Stewart’s “The Little Broomstick,” was written by Riko Sakaguchi (“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”) and directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi (“When Marnie Was There”), who co-founded Ponoc after Hayao Miyazaki’s retirement prompted Ghibli to announce that it would no longer produce feature films. (That didn’t last, of course.) It tells of a little girl who learns she has mysterious powers, albeit with a catch: They only last for one night.

Yonebayashi brought several others from Ghibli with him to the new studio, and it shows in the evocative visuals of this trailer. “Mary and The Witch’s Flower” is due for release sometime this year.

