‘Master of None’ Season 2 Trailer: Aziz Ansari Heralds His Small Screen Return With Big Screen Flair — Watch

The Emmy Award-winning series from comedian Aziz Ansari returns to Netflix on May 12, with an inspired new trailer to boot.

“Master of None,” the show that put stand-up Aziz Ansari on the map as the next comedian-turned-auteur, dropped a new trailer for its second season today, and it’s enough to get anyone excited for the series’ return. Teasing a possible black and white episode and featuring a gorgeous Italian love song as its only audio, the trailer is packed to the brim with exciting cameos and shenanigans for Ansari’s character, Dev.

Look closely and you might catch Angela Bassett, Bobby Cannavale, and John Legend, as well as series regulars Eric Wareheim (also a writer on the show) and Lena Waithe. The fountain outside the Brooklyn Museum makes a splashy entrance for the song’s crescendo, and art lovers will recognize the grass-covered waves from upstate New York’s famed outdoor sculpture park, Storm King. There is plenty of Italian countryside to go around, with equal time given to Vespas, vino, and villas.

Per Netflix’s description, season 2 has Dev (Ansari) returning to New York from abroad to face personal and professional challenges, as well as to explore a relationship with “someone very meaningful to him.” No word on who that is, but Noël Wells, who plays Dev’s season 1 love interest, Rachel, is suspiciously missing from the trailer.

“Master of None” returns to Netflix on May 12. Check out the new trailer:

