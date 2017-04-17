Matthew McConaughey’s ‘True Detective’ Truck Is Up for Auction, Making Your Rust Cohle Dreams Come True

If you ask us, the light’s winning (and so might your bid)!

You can have a piece of “True Detective” history by bidding on the truck Matthew McConaughey’s character owned for the first season of HBO’s anthology crime drama.

Nic Pizzolatto is donating that sweet red pickup truck that McConaughey’s character Rust Cohle drove around in while investigating eerie crimes in Louisiana. The Charitybuzz auction is open through Thursday, April 20 at 12 p.m. PT, before it goes to live auction that same evening. As of writing, the bid is up to $3,200. The truck is estimated to have a value of $15,000.

Owning the truck that an Oscar winner sat in is most certainly worth a few thousand dollars. Who knows? It might still have his DNA in it. If anything, sitting in McConaughey’s seat and gazing out the window as you tool around back country roads could bring out your philosophical side and unlock the mysteries of why time is a flat circle. Just look at it and drink in its potential:

HBO

HBO

The 1997 Ford F250HD XL pickup is listed in “fair” condition with 153,000 miles on it. Currently, it’s sitting in Austin, Texas, and the winner can pick it up or have it shipped to you with $800 in transportation fees covered. It has even passed the California smog requirements for those on the West Coast.

The proceeds from the Charitybuzz auction on the truck will go to the non-profit Just Keep Livin Foundation that McConaughey started after he had trouble adjusting to his father’s passing while filming “Dazed and Confused.” His dad’s catchphrase, “just keep livin,” kept the actor motivated, and in turn, his foundation empowers school students by providing them after school programs. Watch a video for the foundation below:

