‘Maudie’ Trailer: Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke Embark in a Romance in New Biopic — Watch

The Aisling Walsh-directed film about the life of Canadian artist Maud Lewis opens in select theaters June 16.

Sony Pictures Classics has released a brand new trailer for its upcoming biopic “Maudie.” The film, which is based on the real-life story of Canadian artist Maud Lewis, hails from director Aisling Walsh (“Fingersmith”). It screened at the Telluride and Toronto film festivals last year, and is now ready for its theatrical release this summer.

Written by Sherry White, “Maudie” takes place in Nova Scotia around the 1930s. It follows an artist (Sally Hawkins) who works as a housekeeper for an orphaned fish peddler (Ethan Hawke), all the while working on her real passion, painting. Eventually, she becomes one of the most beloved folk artists in her community.

Hawkins was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award in 2014 for her role in Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine.” In 2009, she won a Golden Globe for “Happy-Go-Lucky.”

The “Maudie” cast also includes Kari Matchett, Zachary Bennett and Gabrielle Rose. The film opens in select theaters June 16, and nationwide in the following weeks. Check out the trailer below.

