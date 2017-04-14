‘Maurice’ 4K Restoration Exclusive Trailer & Poster: James Ivory’s Gay-Themed Drama Returns to the Big Screen 30 Years Later

The film, starring Hugh Grant and James Wilby, will screen at New York's historic Quad theater next month.

It’s been 30 years since we last saw James Wilby and Hugh Grant fall in love on the screen in James Ivory’s beautiful gay-themed film “Maurice.” Now, Cohen Media Group —which has acquired 30 titles from the Merchant Ivory Productions library— is releasing a brand new 4K restoration of the 1987 romantic drama, which will screen next month at New York City’s historic Quad Cinema, following the theater’s reopening this Friday, April 14.

Based on E.M. Forster’s 1971 novel by the same name, “Maurice” followed the story of two undergraduate Cambridge students, Maurice (Wilby) and Clive (Grant), who fall in love at a time when any reference of homosexuality at the English university was omitted and same-sex relationships was punishable by the law.

The film also starred Rupert Graves and Ben Kingsleyco. It was co-written for the screen by Ivory and first-time feature writer Kit Hesketh-Harvey, and produced by Ivory’s business partner Ismail Merchant. “Maurice” had its world premiere at the 1987 Venice Film Festival, where Ivory received a Silver Lion as Best Director, sharing the prize with Italian filmmaker Ermanno Olmi for his film “Long Live the Lady!”

The 4K restoration of “Maurice” will premiere at the Quad on May 19, kicking off a monthly series of queer classic films to be screened at the iconic New York theater. Check out the new trailer and poster for the 4K restoration of “Maurice” below.

