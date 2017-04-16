Melissa McCarthy Returns to ‘SNL’ as Sean Spicer to Tell the Story of Passover — Watch

The Easter Bunny–turned–Press Secretary has a puppet show for us.

Before he was Press Secretary, Sean Spicer had another important job in the White House: Easter Bunny. If you thought that “Saturday Night Live” would make no mention of this on last night’s episode — let alone his massively ill-advised (to put it mildly) comments about Hitler made during Passover earlier this week — then Melissa McCarthy has some Ivanka-brand shoes to sell you.

McCarthy’s return to “SNL” begins, of course, with Spicey making his way to the podium dressed as the bunny (“I’m sweating my Easter eggs off in this thing”) and repeatedly telling the assembled journalists to shut up so he can apologize for his gaffe. From there, he fails to remember the name of Bashar al-Assad, corrects his use of the term “Holocaust centers” (he clearly meant “concentration clubs”) and somehow makes things even worse for himself: “I am sensitive to the fact that they were sent there on trains,” he says, “but hey, at least they didn’t have to fly United.”

In the spirit of both Easter and his previous use of visual aids, Spicey then treats everybody to a puppet show telling the story of Passover. Watch below, and enjoy — given the North Korea situation, the Press Secretary thinks this might be our last Easter.

