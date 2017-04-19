‘Menashe’ Trailer: Touching Yiddish Sundance Hit Goes Inside Brooklyn’s Hasidic Community — Watch

A father struggles to honor his traditions in order to maintain a relationship with his son.

“Menashe” is the narrative debut for previous documentarian, Joshua Z. Weinstein. Almost entirely spoken in Yiddish, “Menashe” is set in the Hasidic community of Brooklyn’s Borough Park. The film combines beautiful fluidity and documentary emotional realism with subtle narrative structure.

After the untimely death of his wife, Menashe tries to maintain a relationship with his son, Rieuven, while attempting to compromise, yet honor the traditions of a Hasidic life. With the strict nature of the community and the unyielding demands of his Rabbi, Menashe is unable to raise his son until he finds a new wife to create what his Rabbi believes to be a responsible living environment that Rieuven can thrive in.

The film gives a dramatized, yet powerfully insightful view on a community of individuals and the traditions that rule over their decision-making.

“Menashe” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival where it was acquired by A24, the indie distributor’s first foreign-language buy.

