Miami Street to be Renamed After “Moonlight”

A stretch on a Liberty City street will pay tribute to the Academy Award winning film and its creators.

A street in Miami Dade’s Libery City will now serve as a permanent tribute to Academy Award winning film “Moonlight.” According to the Miami New Times, the stretch from NW 61st Street to NW 66th Street on NW 22nd Avenue will be renamed “Moonlight Way,” in honor of the film and its creators, director Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney. Both Jenkins and McCraney grew up in Liberty City, which also served as the backdrop for their acclaimed movie.

When picking up their oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, McCraney said, “[We’re] two boys from Liberty City up here on this stage representing 305. This goes out to all those black and brown boys and girls and non-gender-confirming who don’t see themselves … this is for you.”

“This movie — at least what I got from it — really depicts the life of how a lot of us were raised and what we had to go through and endure as children in the inner city,” said Commissioner Audrey Edmonson, who is sponsoring the item. “This goes out to children still living here in the inner city that are told they’ll never amount to anything. It shows that it doesn’t matter how you were raised or where you grew up; you can still turn out to be someone.”

“Moonlight” is adapted from McCraney’s play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.” It follows the story of a young black man as he goes from childhood to adulthood and comes to terms with his sexuality. The film highlights the struggles he faces trying to find his place in the world while growing up in a tough Miami neighborhood.

The designation of “Moonlight Way” will be followed by the “Moonlight Celebration,” an event honoring the filmmakers, taking place this Saturday, April 22, at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, located within the stretch that will be renamed after the film. The event is open to the public.

