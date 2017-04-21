Indie Agent Micah Green Leaves Creative Artists Agency to Form New Venture

Green has been with CAA since 2005.

By this time next month, Micah Green will no longer be with Creative Artists Agency. Green, who serves as film finance and sales co-head at CAA, is starting a new venture alongside Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin. Said endeavor doesn’t have a name yet, but Variety reports that it will be centered around investments in media and entertainment.

Green’s time at the company saw it assist in financing for such high-profile directors as David O. Russell (“American Hustle”), Mel Gibson (“Hacksaw Ridge”) and Alejandro González Iñárritu (“Birdman,” “The Revenant”). Best known as the CEO of Gulf States Toyota Distributors, Friedkin is Imperative’s primary financier; among the company’s upcoming projects are the Bradley Cooper–starring World War II drama “Atlantic Wall” and “Tangerine,” a period thriller led by Scarlett Johansson.

Green is also the co-founder of Cinetic Media, which he left when he joined CAA in 2005. He’ll be at Cannes representing his new endeavor.

