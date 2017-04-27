Michael Mann to Co-Write ‘Heat’ Prequel Novel With Reed Farrel Coleman

The origin story is set to be published next year.

Michael Mann is feeling literary these days. Earlier this week it was announced that he and producer Michael De Luca had acquired the rights to Mark Bowden’s “Hue 1968,” and now Deadline is reporting that Mann is partnering with Reed Farrel Coleman to co-write the prequel novel to “Heat.”

READ MORE: Michael Mann to Adapt ‘Black Hawk Down’ Author’s ‘Hue 1968’ as a Miniseries

A poet and crime-fiction author, Coleman recently published “What You Break” and is up for an Edgar Award (his fourth nomination) for “Where It Hurts.” “Heat,” which stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro as a cop and criminal, respectively, was released to great acclaim in 1995 and remains one of the most celebrated action flicks of all time. Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore, Amy Brenneman and Ashley Judd round out the ensemble cast.

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman and Noomi Rapace to Star in Michael Mann’s Ferrari Biopic

Mann and Coleman’s untitled novel will serve as an origin story and be published sometime next year as part of the Michael Mann imprint at William Morrow/HarperCollins.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.