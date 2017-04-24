Michael Mann to Adapt ‘Black Hack Down’ Author’s ‘Hue 1968’ as a Miniseries

Mann and Michael De Luca have acquired the rights to Mark Bowden's Vietnam book, which will be published in June.

Prepare for a Manniseries. Deadline reports that Michael Mann and Michael De Luca have purchased the rights to Mark Bowden’s forthcoming “Hue 1968: The Turning Point in the American War in Vietnam,” which they intend to adapt as an eight-to-10-hour miniseries.

Mann has called “Hue 1968” “a masterpiece of intensely dramatic non-fiction” whose achievement “is in making ‘them’ into us.” Bowden is also the author of “Black Hawk Down: A Story of Modern War,” whose 2001 film adaptation was directed by Ridley Scott.

“We are them. There are no background people; people abstracted into statistics, body counts,” said Mann. “There is the sense that everybody is somebody, as each is in the reality of his or her own life. The brilliance of Bowden’s narrative, the achievement of interviewing hundreds of people on all sides and making their human stories his foundation, is why ‘Hue 1968’ rises to the emotional power and universality of ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ and ‘All Quiet on the Western Front.’”

Mann most recently directed the woefully underrated “Blackhat,” while De Luca, who produces the “Fifty Shades” film adaptations, is also at work on “Under the Silver Lake,” David Robert Mitchell’s follow-up to “It Follows.”

