Michel Gondry Literally Delivers Dreams in Charming FedEx Commercial — Watch

The “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” director takes you on the package tour.

Michel Gondry is back, and he’s brought another dream world with him.

The director has teamed up with FedEx to direct their latest commercial, conveniently titled “Dreams.” As with his Oscar-winning film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” Gondry explores the fantastical ways that our minds operate and the landscapes that we create when we reimagine how the world works. In this case, it comes up with a fanciful explanation of how FedEx is able to deliver packages — full of our heart’s desires for plush toys, killer shoes or electronics — so damn fast.

We open in a a burnt orange hallway full of anthropomorphic items that we may one day theoretically purchase. They’re all milling around, just waiting for their chance for freedom when — huzzah! — an order is made. The items cross through into the doorways labeled with their intended destinations, and the journey continues from there.

Watch the dreamy FedEx spot below:

While Gondry’s name will probably be forever linked with “Eternal Sunshine,” his work on short-form projects are no less masterful. In particular, his music videos for the likes of the White Stripes, Chemical Brothers and Bjork are some of the best marriages of music and visuals.

He’s also made his mark on ads. Before FedEx, Gondry directed spots for Nike, Smirnoff, GAP, Fiat, Bacardi, Coca-Cola, Adidas, Nespresso, BMW and many more.

All of these side projects aside, we’re all just waiting for his next film. His most recent feature, 2015’s “Microbe & Gasoline” was sweet and charming but perhaps not as whimsical as his previous work. As for “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” that project is being adapted for TV, but without Gondry or writer Charlie Kaufman’s involvement.

