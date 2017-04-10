Michel Gondry and Jon Brion Team Up For Eternally Sunny Yogurt Ad — Watch

If only Joel Barish had eaten some yogurt to the dulcet tones of Burt Bacharach, maybe he wouldn't have lost his Clementine.

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” director Michel Gondry and composer Jon Brion have teamed up again for a whimsical ad that is all sunshine and no feverish heartache.

The commercial is from Greek yogurt company Chobani, and it’s called “Fruit Symphony.” Short and uplifting, it shows musicians playing fruit instruments as a choir of Chobani employees sing Brion’s arrangement of Burt Bacharach’s “What the World Needs Now.”

The ad opens with a coconut sliced in half acting as a high-hat cymbal, and goes on to show some sort of peach synthesizer and a banana piano. (Bananiano?) As a man rubbing a mango smiles at a drummer tapping an apple, Chobani’s message reads: “Food brings us together.”

Perhaps best known for “Eternal Sunshine,” Gondry also directed “The Science of Sleep” and, more recently, a documentary about Noam Chomsky called “Is the Man Who Is Tall Happy?” Brion is a prolific movie composer, doing the soundtracks to “Magnolia,” “Punch Drunk Love,” and “I Heart Huckabees,” among other great films. Brion next brings his musical stylings to Craig Johnson’s “Wilson,” starring Woody Harrelson, out last month.

