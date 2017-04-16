How Michelangelo Antonioni Mastered the Art of Visual Geometry — Watch

Sometimes math and movies go well together.

“Visual geometry” might not be the first phrase that comes to mind when thinking of Michelangelo Antonioni, but a new video essay published by Fandor makes a strong argument for it being among the Italian master’s essential tools. (Well, that and Monica Vitti, of course.)

The minute-long video offers a brief rundown of Antonioni’s recurring visual motifs, from showing characters looking through windows (“L’Avventura,” “The Passenger”) and walking through doorways (“The Mystery of Oberwald,” “Identification of a Woman”) to being shown through fences (“Red Desert,” “Zabriskie Point”) and traversing vast landscapes (“La Notte,” “Blowup”). It also takes note of his geometric compositions, namely his frequent use of straight, vertical and converging lines.

“Creating depth, dynamism, and symbolism,” the onscreen text reads, “Antonioni’s geometric composition adds another layer to the films of one of cinema’s grand masters.” Watch below.

