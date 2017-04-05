Back to IndieWire

‘Mini’s First Time’ Producer Disputes Alec Baldwin’s Claim That He Didn’t Know Nikki Reed Was 16 During Filming

Baldwin wrote about the movie in his new memoir "Nevertheless."

Alec Baldwin and Nikki Reed in Mini's First Time

Alec Baldwin, noted Donald Trump impersonator and the Boss Baby himself, has a new memoir out. Among the subjects in “Nevertheless” is the 2006 film “Mini’s First Time,” in which Baldwin’s character has an affair with his stepdaughter. The actor writes that he wasn’t aware at the time that his co-star Nikki Reed was just 16 at the time; when he found out, he claims to have been so angry that he yelled at the film’s producers.

Not so, says one of those producers. Dana Brunetti posted a series of tweets disputing Baldwin’s claims, including the zinger that “he has been impersonating Trump a lot, so maybe there was a bit of method acting when writing his book?”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

