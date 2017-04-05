‘Mini’s First Time’ Producer Disputes Alec Baldwin’s Claim That He Didn’t Know Nikki Reed Was 16 During Filming

Baldwin wrote about the movie in his new memoir "Nevertheless."

Alec Baldwin, noted Donald Trump impersonator and the Boss Baby himself, has a new memoir out. Among the subjects in “Nevertheless” is the 2006 film “Mini’s First Time,” in which Baldwin’s character has an affair with his stepdaughter. The actor writes that he wasn’t aware at the time that his co-star Nikki Reed was just 16 at the time; when he found out, he claims to have been so angry that he yelled at the film’s producers.

Not so, says one of those producers. Dana Brunetti posted a series of tweets disputing Baldwin’s claims, including the zinger that “he has been impersonating Trump a lot, so maybe there was a bit of method acting when writing his book?”

(1) My first indie film was Mini’s starring @AlecBaldwin who knew @NikkiReed_I_Am was 16 (not 17) and he didn’t mind https://t.co/aZ3KyeIiyC — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

(2) in fact @NikkiReed_I_Am was 1 of 4 actresses @AlecBaldwin had approved and her being the only 1 of those 4 repped by HIS own agency CAA. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

(3) the only time @AlecBaldwin ever yelled at me was on the phone and it was about one of the producers who worked with the financier. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

(4) The films director @NickGuthe said “We liked the idea that b/c it meant we couldn’t be pressured into shooting scenes w/nudity” — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

(5) continued… “which was a real issue with the subject matter and the rather unusual cast of character we were dealing with.” — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

(6) but to @AlecBaldwin‘s benefit, he has been impersonating Trump a lot, so maybe there was a bit of method acting when writing his book? — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

(7) And I have just received 3 other message from crew and other producer stating that he knew how old @NikkiReed_I_Am was during filming. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

(8) if @AlecBaldwin had simply said in his book he didn’t know @NikkiReed_I_Am‘s age, I would let it go. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

(9) however to say that when he found out after filming he yelled at the producers (I being 1 on the film) makes it out to seem we did wrong — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

(10) So to summarize, @AlecBaldwin knew NikkiReed_I_Am was 16, didn’t find out AFTER filming, and did not yell at us. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

(11) UNLESS @AlecBaldwin saw @KevinSpacey some event after and yelled at him?? Though that would be wrong too, because again, Alec knew. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

