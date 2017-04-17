Mondo’s Death Waltz Label Releases Exclusive Vinyl of Original Soundtrack For Short Film ‘Abdullah’ — Watch

Exclusive: Watch the thrilling new short from Evrim Ersoy in full.

Mondo’s Death Waltz label has got one hell of treat for fans of dark thrillers and pulsing electro beats. The label is set to release an exclusive vinyl soundtrack for Evrim Ersoy’s short film, “Abdullah,” which follows a taxi driver into the underbelly of London, with beats to match.

The original score comes from Antoni Maiovvi and the Karakura Orchestra, and will be available through a one-off pressing, featuring 180g colored vinyl and a DVD featuring the short film, all housed inside a 425gsm sleeve complete with a download card of the full LP. Only 1,000 copies will be available — 500 in the U.S. and 500 in the UK. You can get a taste of the soundtrack right here.

The story of “Abdullah” follows the eponymous lead, a Turkish man who makes a living off of being a taxi driver. Feeling as though he is forgotten and overlooked by the people — and by society at large — Abdullah’s resentment boils over one night, when he is confronted with giving in to the darkness or choosing to look past it.

The short film features the signature raw electro sound of Maiovvi’s style blended with traditional Turkish sound structures and instruments. The exclusive vinyl will be available for purchase on April 22, Record Store Day, but you can check out the full short below right now.

