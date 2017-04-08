Morgan Freeman Reprises ‘Shawshank Redemption’ Narration in Funny ‘Graham Norton Show’ Spoof — Watch

Freeman takes good-natured shots at the show's host and his "Going in Style" co-star Michael Caine.

Morgan Freeman became known for his soulful narration after his performance in “The Shawshank Redemption,” and during a recent talk show appearance, he reinterpreted his role for a funny segment. The spot, which took place during the April 7 episode of “The Graham Norton Show,” came at the insistence of the host, and quickly featured some deadpan quips about the request.

“I must admit, I didn’t think much of Graham Norton the first time I laid eyes on him,” Freeman said. “Looked like a stiff breeze could blow him over. That was my first impression of the man. I could see why some people took him for annoying. He had a walk and a talk that just wasn’t normal around here. And boy did he drink. He drank like a man without a care or worry in the world. I hope to finish this talk show one day. I hope Michael [Caine] stops talking for just one second. I hope people stop asking me to do stupid voiceovers like this. I hope.”

Watch the segment below:

