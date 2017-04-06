MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations Goes Gender-Blind for Acting; ‘Get Out’ Tops Nominees — Full List

TV shows will also compete against movies in specific categories.

The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards is already setting itself apart from the other awards ceremonies with two bold moves. The first is to go gender-blind when it comes to the acting categories; men and women won’t be segregated, but rather in competition with each other. That means you’ll get some very interesting matchups like “Atlanta’s” Donald Glover taking on the Khaleesi herself, Emilia Clarke from “Game of Thrones.”

Combining the gendered categories has been a debate for years, especially when it comes to performance-based achievements. The Television Critics Association doesn’t make a gendered distinction, instead lauding someone by genre such as Individual Achievement in Comedy. Of the bigger awards shows, the Grammys ditched the gendered categories a few years ago, opting for unisex titles such as Best Pop Solo Performance.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will also put TV shows and movies in direct competition with each other for fan-favorite categories such as Best Kiss, Best Villain and Best Hero. That means Allison Williams from “Get Out” will go head-to-faceless-head with the Demogorgon from “Stranger Things.”

The awards show is introducing several new categories this year, including Show of the Year, Best Host, Best Reality Competition, Tearjerker, Next Generation, Best American Story — for a TV series or film that showcases America as open and diverse — and Best Fight Against the System, for a film or show that depicts characters taking on a system that tries to keep them down. This category takes the place of the former fan-favorite category Best Fight.

The full nominations are listed below, with “Get Out” leading the pack with six nominations. Comedian Adam Devine (“Workaholics,” “Pitch Perfect”) will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards live on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m.

Movie of the Year

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Get Out”

“Logan”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“The Edge of Seventeen”

Best Actor in a Movie

Daniel Kaluuya – “Get Out”

Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Hugh Jackman – “Logan”

James McAvoy – “Split”

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

Show of the Year

“Atlanta”

“Game of Thrones”

“Insecure”

“Pretty Little Liars’

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

Best Actor in a Show

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Emilia Clarke – “Game of Thrones”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”

Mandy Moore – “This Is Us”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Best Kiss

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – “Moonlight”

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – “Empire”

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – “Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates”

Best Villain

Allison Williams – “Get Out”

Demogorgon – “Stranger Things”

Jared Leto – “Suicide Squad”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”

Wes Bentley – “American Horror Story”

Best Host

Ellen DeGeneres – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

John Oliver – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Samantha Bee – “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show”

Best Documentary

“13TH”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous”

“TIME: The Kalief Browder Story”

Best Reality Competition

“America’s Got Talent”

“MasterChef Junior”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Bachelor”

“The Voice”

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Devine – “Workaholics”

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – “Broad City”

Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out”

Seth MacFarlane – “Family Guy”

Seth Rogen – “Sausage Party”

Will Arnett – “The LEGO Batman Movie”

Best Hero

Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Mike Colter – “Luke Cage”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Stephen Amell – “Arrow”

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

Tearjerker

“Game of Thrones” – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death

“Grey’s Anatomy” – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)

“Me Before You” – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her

“Moonlight” – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

“This Is Us” – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

Next Generation

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best Duo

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – “The Voice”

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out”

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – “Atlanta”

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – “Logan”

Josh Gad & Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”

Best American Story

“Blackish”

“Fresh Off the Boat”

“Jane the Virgin”

“Moonlight”

“Transparent”

Best Fight Against the System

“Get Out”

“Hidden Figures”

“Loving”

“Luke Cage”

“Mr. Robot”

