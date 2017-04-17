‘My Art’ Trailer: Photographer Laurie Simmons Brings Her Inventive First Feature to Tribeca — Watch

Plus, Mongrel International picks up the sales rights to the photographer's first narrative feature.

Acclaimed photographer Laurie Simmons’ debut feature film “My Art” is headed to this month’s Tribeca Film Festival for its North American premiere, after bowing at Venice last year. Mongrel International will be repping the film at the fest, as it recently acquired international sales rights, including U.S., for the feature.

“We’re so delighted to be involved with ‘My Art,'” said Mongrel Acquisitions & Sales executive, Caroline Habib in an exclusive statement. “The movie spoke very strongly to our all women team — it’s funny, it’s warm and it’s extremely smart. Laurie gave us, with grace and humor, an honest glimpse into the artistic process.”

Simmons added, “I could not be more excited having Caroline, Charlotte and the entire team at Mongrel stand behind our film. To be included in the great catalogue of the films they represent gives our film’s entrance into the market a high standard to live up to. ‘My Art’ enters into the distribution world in the best of hands!”

“My Art” is a narrative film, but can understandably be mistaken for documentary due to its subject matter being based on a real artist. According to the official synopsis, “The film is a ‘coming of (middle) age’ story. Part midsummer night fantasy, part classic French country rom-com and partly a meditation on feminism and art-making. It is also a rich tribute to the life lessons that can only be learned by those who have lived.”

The film stars an incredible cast of characters featuring Josh Safdie (“Heaven Knows What”), Robert Clohessy (“Wolf of Wall Street”), John Rothman (“Ghost Busters”), Parker Posey (“The House of Yes”), Blair Brown (“Orange is the New Black”), plus Simmons herself and her daughter Lena Dunham (“Girls”).

Tribeca will screen “My Art” as part of the Viewpoints section of the festival. Check out our exclusive trailer for the film below.

