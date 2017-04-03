‘My Enemy, My Brother’ Trailer: Two Former Enemies Embark on a Journey to Find Missing Loved Ones — Watch

In the new Hot Docs debut, distance and war do not outweigh the need for family.

War devastates. Its cruel nature destroys land and rips apart families. During the 1980’s, the Iran-Iraq war stole away the childhood innocence of Zahed Haftlang and the family of Najah Aboud. The new documentary “My Enemy, My Brother” takes place 25 years after the Iran-Iraq war and its narrative centers around two friends (who were once enemies) who come together in support of one another in the search for their families left behind in Iraq and Iran.

The heroic story between Zahed and Najah illustrates compassion for humanity. At 13 years old, Zahed ran away from home to become 1 of 100,000 child soldiers for the Iran military. Instead of killing his enemy Najah, Zahed chose to keep him alive by smuggling medical supplies for three days — an act of kindness that would change both of their lives.

Nearly three decades later, having settled down in Canada, these two men begin an emotional journey that causes them to revisit the lives they once knew.

“My Enemy, My Brother,” directed by Ann Shin, will have its world premiere at Hot Docs on April 3. Below, watch our exclusive trailer and see Zahed and Najah come together at the start of their journeys.

