‘My Pretty Pony’ Casts ‘Saw’ Alum Tobin Bell as Lead In Stephen King Adaptation (Exclusive)

Child actor Noah Jupe will star opposite Bell. Jupe recently finished shooting "Suburbicon," from George Clooney with Joel and Ethan Coen.

“Saw” star Tobin Bell and child actor Noah Jupe will star in the drama “My Pretty Pony,” a short film set to start shooting in Michigan this spring. The story follows an elderly man on his deathbed who gives his young grandson a pocket watch and warns the boy against the dangers of letting time slip away.

Luke Jaden is directing the from a script he adapted based on a short story by Stephen King. Phil Wurtzel of Friel Films is producing. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (“Loving,” “Midnight Special”) and Josh Boone (“The Fault in Our Stars”) are executive producing.

Bell is best known to horror fans as the demented John Kramer/Jigsaw character from all seven “Saw” films, but his acting credits date back to 1988’s “Mississippi Burning,” and he had small roles in “Goodfellas” and “The Firm.” Indie film fans might recognize him from last year’s “Rainbow Time,” an offbeat comedy from Linas Phillips starring Melanie Lynskey.

Noah Jupe was recently seen in the BBC’s “The Night Manager,” and will appear in the upcoming George Clooney project, “Suburbicon,” co-written by Joel and Ethan Cohen and starring Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac.

