‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Rips Into ‘Stranger Things’ In Hilarious Parody — Watch

"They should have called this 'Sadder Things.'"

Promoting its recently launched reboot, Jonah Ray and the crew over at “Mystery Science Theater 3000” have released a cheeky new parody video of “Stranger Things.” (Both series appear on Netflix, so at least we know the streaming giant has a sense of humor about itself.)

Analyzing the opening scene of the first episode, Ray and his robot friends enter “the grayish brownish world of the early ’80s,” only to find they don’t like what they see. On Jim Hopper’s (David Harbour) small beer gut: “I’ve never been so happy to see someone finish getting dressed.” When “Stranger Things” creators the Duffer Brothers names appear, they remark that “the Duffer Mothers must be so proud.”

Holy shit, the @MST3K guys body shaming me may just be the greatest moment of my career😏👌🚬🍩 https://t.co/tzU785EkT8 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) April 14, 2017

Harbour was flattered by the ribbing, tweeting Friday: “Holy shit, the @MST3K guys body shaming me may just be the greatest moment of my career.”

The new installment of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” dropped Friday on Netflix, from creator Joel Hodgson as well as Ray, Felicia Day, and Patton Oswalt.

