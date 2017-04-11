Neil Patrick Harris Urges Jim Henson Fans to Support Kickstarter Campaign for New Exhibition

The Museum of Moving Image will feature many of Henson’s iconic puppets from “Sesame Street,” “The Dark Crystal” and more.

Muppet lovers, Neil Patrick Harris needs your help.

The actor, host and magician is urging fans of Jim Henson to contribute to a Kickstarter that will help the Museum of Moving Image (MOMI) to create a permanent and traveling exhibition in honor of the legendary puppeteer. The campaign is seeking to raise $40,000 and will end on May 11. The museum exhibition will open later this year.

“Jim Henson’s work has meant so much to so many people, myself included,” Harris says in the Kickstarter video below. “His humor and inventiveness have inspired people to find their own creative voices.”

The Henson family donated hundreds of Henson’s original puppets and artifacts to the museum in Queens, New York. The funds will go to the conservation and preservation of over 40 iconic puppets including Kermit (because it’s not easy being green), Miss Piggy, Elmo, Cookie Monster, the Fraggles, a creepy Skeksis from “The Dark Crystal” and more.

Aspiring puppeteers or those just curious about the puppeteering process will also benefit from the exhibition’s puppet prototypes, original character sketches, rare behind-the-scenes footage and photographs, and interactive puppetry design and performance experiences.

A secondary traveling exhibition will also be developed that will debut at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle on May 20.

“While Jim Henson may be best known as the inventor of the Muppets and so many other memorable characters, our exhibition takes a more holistic view of his contributions as a producer, director, innovator, and creative leader who worked with an impressive team of collaborators,” said MoMI Executive Director Carl Goodman in a statement. “In that spirit, we are honored to be working with the designers and builders at the legendary Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to restore and preserve the puppets for future generations. And we are excited to be partnering with Kickstarter on reaching our goal of presenting the new permanent Jim Henson exhibition.”

Kickstarter’s Art Engagement Strategist Shane Brennan added, “The Arts team at Kickstarter champions projects that celebrate bold ideas and bring communities together. MoMI’s campaign is a great example of how a leading cultural institution can use Kickstarter to connect with Jim Henson fans around the world, and together support an exhibition that will honor the legacy of this truly visionary creator.”

