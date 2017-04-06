Neon Launches Short Film Division, With New Work to Screen Before Feature-Length Films In Theaters

Tim League and Tom Quinn's distribution shingle will kick off the new initiative by screening the short film "5 Films About Technology" alongside "Colossal," starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis.

Leave it to one of the youngest film companies to bring back an old-school movie tradition. Neon, the distribution shingle launched by Tim League and Tom Quinn, has started a short film division, reviving the practice of screening shorts before feature film releases. The initiative will kick off with writer-director Peter Huang’s “5 Films About Technology”, which will premiere alongside Nacho Vigalondo’s “Colossal,” starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis and hitting theaters Friday.

“5 Films About Technology” screened at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival and was also an official selection at Sundance. The anthology short takes a darkly comic look at how modern technology affects humans’ lives today, and was produced by actor Jonathan Keltz and producer Evan Landry.

“I’m so happy that Neon loves the medium enough to include us with screenings of Colossal,” Huang said in a statement. “It’s unprecedented and I’m really excited to see what other shorts they wind up attaching to their films in the future.”

Quinn and League first announced the name of their distribution company at Sundance, where Neon acquired the teen drama “Beach Rats,” the dramatic comedy “Ingrid Goes West,” starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, and the hip-hop drama “Roxanne Roxanne.” The company bought “Colossal” out of TIFF.

More recently, Neon acquired the French-language Belgian thriller “Racer and the Jailbird” out of Berlin, Errol Morris’ latest doc, “The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography,” and Aaron Katz’s SXSW entry, “Gemini.”

