Netflix Picks Up Noah Baumbach’s ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ Starring Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler

Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to “The Meyerowitz Stories,” the latest film from writer-director Noah Baumbach, Deadline reports. The film stars Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson, Elizabeth Marvel and Grace Van Patten. Sandler recently signed a four-picture deal with Netflix, the second such deal between the actor and the streaming giant.

“The Meyerowitz Stories” centers on an estranged family that convenes in New York for an event celebrating the artistic work of their father. Scott Rudin, Baumbach, Lila Yacoub and Eli Bush served as producers.

“The Meyerowitz Stories” will have a limited theaters release before hitting Netflix later this year. The streaming giant is known for mining its viewership data to help with making acquisition decisions, and Baumbach’s 2012 comedy “Frances Ha” is currently available on the service.

“Noah Baumbach is an important voice in American filmmaking and his films are always highly anticipated around the world. Noah is among the filmmakers that we were eager to work with, and I know that film enthusiasts everywhere will be as moved by this film as we were,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be the avenue in which global audiences will be able to see the film.”

Baumbach joins a growing group of auteurs whose films have landed at Netflix, including Martin Scorsese, Bong Joon-ho, and David Michod. The company’s chief streaming rival, Amazon, has lured the likes of Todd Haynes, Yorgos Lanthimos, Barry Jenkins and Richard Linklater.

