Netflix to Make ‘Outlaw King’ With ‘Hell or High Water’s’ David Mackenzie and Chris Pine

The period drama will star Ben Foster and Chris Pine in a story about the Scottish hero Robert the Bruce.

Netflix is soon to close a deal to produce the period drama “Outlaw King,” written and to be directed by “Hell or High Water” director David Mackenzie, Deadline reports. The film will re-team “Hell or High Water’s” Chris Pine and Ben Foster.

“Outlaw King” is an epic, period drama that tells a different story of Robert the Bruce than Mel Gibson’s Best Picture winner “Braveheart” did in 1995. Pine will play Robert the Bruce, the king who fought to free Scotland from the oppressive rule of England, while Foster will play the Scottish knight James Douglas.

Anonymous Content’s Richard Brown and Steve Golin will produce alongside Sigma Films’ Gillian Berrie. The movie is set to shoot in Scotland in August.

Mackenzie, Berrie and Brown are all from Scotland, and it’s possible part of the motivation in making the film is to present a more honorable betrayal of the Scottish hero Robert the Bruce, who betrayed William Wallace and was depicted as something of a spoiled brat in “Braveheart.” It is understood that Wallace will also be featured in “Outlaw King.”

The move by Netflix comes following similar deals for large-scale productions like “War Machine,” starring Brad Pitt, and “Bright,” starring Will Smith.

