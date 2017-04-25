Nicolas Winding Refn Teases ‘Too Old To Die Young’ TV Series With Punk Track

The filmmaker’s Amazon crime series appears to be going well.

Get psyched for “Too Old to Die Young.”

It’s only been a few months since we found out that Nicolas Winding Refn will be turning his artistic prowess towards the small screen for the Amazon crime drama series “Too Old to Die Young.” The filmmaker set Twitter ablaze on Tuesday with a simple post teasing the show.

The tweet included a 30-second clip of British punk act The Bollock Brothers’ “The Last Supper,” playing over a dark graphic design reminiscent of the director’s noir-adjacent sensibilities. Only Refn’s name and the title of his show give a hint what the post is about.

Take a look at the tweet:

Dear Friends … pic.twitter.com/ysltacZr45 — Nicolas Winding Refn (@NicolasWR) April 25, 2017

It doesn’t tell much, but we can read between the lines. If he’s already teasing the show, he must be as excited about the process of making it as much as we are to see it. We also hope that the color palette and the music are indicators of what to expect.

Not much was known about the show when it was first announced. Refn will direct, produce and co-write the 10-episode series, which explores the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles and may be similar to his “Pusher” film trilogy that looked at Danish criminals caught up in the drug trade. “It explores various characters existential journeys from being killers to becoming samurais in the city of angels,” according to an earlier Variety report. Miles Teller was recently cast as a grieving LA police officer navigating an underworld filled with contract assassins.

“Too Old to Die Young” is a reunion between Refn and Amazon, which released his 2016 film “The Neon Demon.” Refn’s previous TV credits include directing two episodes of “Agatha Christie’s Marple” and the crime thriller “Les Italians,” a high-profile Italian TV series.

