‘Obit’ Exclusive Trailer: Writing About Death Becomes a Celebration of Life in New Documentary — Watch

The film spotlights the people who work at the New York Times' legendary obit desk.

“Obits have next to nothing to do with death, and in fact absolutely everything to do with the life,” says a voiceover in the trailer for “Obit,” Vanessa Gould’s documentary about the legendary obituary desk at the New York Times.

The craft of obituary writing may not typically be viewed as an art form, but Gould and the writers she follows for her film are seeking to break down that stereotype, as well as changing the perception that writing about the deceased is a miserable experience for those who do it.

“Obit” opens on April 26 in New York at Film Forum and Lincoln Plaza Cinema, with expansion to other cities to follow. Check out our exclusive trailer below.

