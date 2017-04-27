‘One Week and a Day’ Clip: Cannes Marijuana-Filled Grief Dramedy Has Trouble With Transportation — Watch

Described by IndieWire’s own David Ehrlich as “a sweet and subdued look at the absurdity of life after death,” the Israeli dramedy “One Week and a Day” articulates the often very personal way that individuals deal with death.
The film marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Asaph Polonsky, and it earned him a splashy world premiere slot at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, along with 7 Israeli Academy Awards nominations.
“One Week and a Day” follows Eyal and Vicky, a married couple, and their reactions at the end of sitting shiva for their recently deceased son. In the Jewish religion, a week of sitting shiva (mourning of the deceased) is called for after a funeral. At the end of their shiva, the pair have some…well, unexpected reactions to their grief (some of which may involve consuming mass quantities of marijuana).
Oscilloscope will release the film in the U.S. on April 28. Below, take a look at our exclusive clip from “One Week and a Day,” centered around a very amusing interaction with a motor scooter.
