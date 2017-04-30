‘Orange Is the New Black’ Hackers May Have Other TV Shows and Films as Well

The group claims to have access to "New Girl," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Portlandia" and more.

10 episodes from the upcoming season of “Orange Is the New Black” were leaked online yesterday, which may just be the tip of the iceberg. The group calling itself TheDarkOverlord claims to have stolen dozens of other shows and films from Larson Studios, an audio post-production company based in Hollywood, including “New Girl,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Portlandia.”

The news has yet to be confirmed, but would be trouble for a number of studios if it turns out to be true. Netflix has yet to comment since the episodes of “Orange” were released, though the company did provide a statement once it found out TheDarkOverlord had them: “We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.”

Other shows the group claim to have access to are “The Catch,” “Celebrity Apprentice,” “NCIS Los Angeles,” “Breakthrough,” “The Arrangement,” “Bunk’d” and “Bill Nye Saves the World.” Netflix’s movie “Win It All” and Lifetime’s TV movie “A Midsummer’s Nightmare” are on the list as well.

