‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 5 Leaked Online by Hackers

In a move that could potentially result in more orange jumpsuits, an anonymous hacker has leaked 10 episodes from season five of “Orange Is the New Black.” Said black hat, who goes by “thedarkoverlord,” made their intentions known yesterday after presenting Netflix with a series of demands that apparently went unmet. The upcoming season consists of 13 episodes, the final three of which weren’t stolen.

“We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved,” Netflix said in a statement yesterday; at that time, the hacker had yet to follow through on their threat. They also claim to have gained unreleased episodes of shows from ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC.

“It didn’t have to be this way, Netflix,” the darkoverlord said in a message released this morning. “You’re going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was. We’re quite ashamed to breathe the same air as you. We figured a pragmatic business such as yourselves would see and understand the benefits of cooperating with a reasonable and merciful entity like ourselves.”

Season five of “Orange Is the New Black” is currently scheduled to premiere on June 9.

