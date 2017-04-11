‘Orange Is the New Black’ Trailer: Season 5 Starts Off With a Bang — Watch

Netflix returns to Litchfield on June 9.

Get ready for a tense new season of “Orange Is the New Black.”

When the series returns for its fifth season on Netflix in June, it will unfold in real time over the course of three days. The format highlights how much the series has changed in the wake of a major shakeup at Litchfield.

READ MORE: ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Cast Speaks Out Against Hollywood’s Low Standards for Women in Fiery SAG Reel

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 of “Orange Is the New Black.”]

Season 4 ended with a riot that resulted from the outrageous and disturbing death of Poussey (Samira Wiley) at the hands of Bayley (Alan Aisenberg) in the episode before. When Caputo (Nick Sandow) refused to fire Bayley, that betrayal pushed Taystee (Danielle Brooks) too far. She incited a riot and had the women march down the hallways of the prison. In the chaos, Humphrey (Michael Torpey) dropped his gun, which Daya (Dascha Polanco) swooped in to grab.

Season 5’s first minute back picks up immediately where the cliffhanger left off. Watch as the other inmates urge Daya to shoot Humphrey, and how Alex (Laura Prepon) and Piper (Taylor Schilling) react:

Here’s the Season 5 description, according to Netflix:

A riot sparked by Poussey’s death quickly escalates when the inmates gain control of the prison. Once they get a taste of power, chaos erupts in the halls of Litchfield. The unprecedented season will take place in real time and over the course of just three days, leaving the inmates’ lives forever changed as they are emboldened to fight for redemption, resolution and the respect they deserve.

Plus, check out new photos from Season 5:

Netflix will release “Orange Is the New Black” Season 5 on Friday, June 9.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.