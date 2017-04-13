‘Orphan Black’ Trailer: The Sestras Are United in The Final Season Fight — Watch

BBC America’s series looks like it’s going to be a roller coaster when it returns in June.

We’d be holding a clone dance party if we weren’t so sad about “Orphan Black” ending.

BBC America’s critically acclaimed original series enters its fifth and final season in June, and all the sestras will be fighting for their lives.

When last we left them in Season 4, Rachel (Tatiana Maslany) was on her way to meet the mysterious P.T. Westmoreland, the founder of Neolution, a Victorian-era man who is somehow still alive. We had also seen Cosima’s (Maslany) reunion with Delphine (Evelyne Brochu), an injured Sarah (Maslany) on the run, Kira (Skyler Weller) and Mrs. S (Maria Doyle Kennedy) being held hostage, and Alison (Maslany) and Donnie (Kristian Bruun) in hiding with Helena (Maslany).

In the first full trailer for Season 5 released on Wednesday, the various Leda clones — Sarah Manning, Alison Hendrix, Cosima Niehaus and Helena — gather together to tell their story and hint at what’s to come.

“From the very start, they hunted us, controlled us, used us, betrayed us — but they could not break us,” the clones say, each taking one bit of dialogue to illustrate a point in their history. “Now we fight.”

The trailer starts to take us on their final trip, framing the show’s DNA double helix motif as the rails for the craziest roller coaster ride. And the final season definitely looks like quite the trip. Take a look:

“Orphan Black” returns for its final season on Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. on BBC America.

