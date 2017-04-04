Oscars 2018 Push Back to March as Academy Sets Awards Calendar

Next year's Oscars are a week later than this year, but going forward will return to February.

The Academy and ABC have confirmed key dates for the 90th Academy Awards, which will be held a week later than 2017. The 2018 Oscar show will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4, as previously announced. The 2017 Oscars were held on February 26.

Going forward, the show will return to February: the 91st, 92nd and 93rd Oscars presentations are set for February 24, 2019, February 23, 2020, and February 28, 2021, respectively.

READ MORE: 2018 Oscar Predictions

Other Academy key dates for the 2017 awards season are:

Saturday, November 11, 2017

Governors Awards

Friday, January 5, 2018

Nominations voting opens

Friday, January 12, 2018

Nominations voting closes

Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Oscar Nominations Announcement

Monday, February 5, 2018

Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Saturday, February 10, 2018

Scientific and Technical Awards

Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Finals voting opens

Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Finals voting closes

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

The Oscar Concert

Sunday, March 4, 2018

90th Oscars

As usual, the 90th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live by the ABC Television Network, going live to more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.