Oscars 2018 Push Back to March as Academy Sets Awards Calendar

Next year's Oscars are a week later than this year, but going forward will return to February.

34 mins ago

THE OSCARS(r) - The 89th Oscars(r) broadcasts live on Oscar(r) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2017, on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eddy Chen)JIMMY KIMMEL

ABC

The Academy and ABC have confirmed key dates for the 90th Academy Awards, which will be held a week later than 2017. The 2018 Oscar show will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4, as previously announced. The 2017 Oscars were held on February 26.

Going forward, the show will return to February: the 91st, 92nd and 93rd Oscars presentations are set for February 24, 2019, February 23, 2020, and February 28, 2021, respectively.

Other Academy key dates for the 2017 awards season are:

Saturday, November 11, 2017
Governors Awards

Friday, January 5, 2018
Nominations voting opens

Friday, January 12, 2018
Nominations voting closes

Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Oscar Nominations Announcement

Monday, February 5, 2018
Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Saturday, February 10, 2018
Scientific and Technical Awards

Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Finals voting opens

Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Finals voting closes

Wednesday, February 28, 2018
The Oscar Concert

Sunday, March 4, 2018
90th Oscars

As usual, the 90th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live by the ABC Television Network, going live to more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

