Oscars 2018 Push Back to March as Academy Sets Awards Calendar

The Academy and ABC have confirmed key dates for the 90th Academy Awards, which will be held a week later than 2017. The 2018 Oscar show will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4, as previously announced. The 2017 Oscars were held on February 26.
Going forward, the show will return to February: the 91st, 92nd and 93rd Oscars presentations are set for February 24, 2019, February 23, 2020, and February 28, 2021, respectively.
READ MORE: 2018 Oscar Predictions
Other Academy key dates for the 2017 awards season are:
Saturday, November 11, 2017
Governors Awards
Friday, January 5, 2018
Nominations voting opens
Friday, January 12, 2018
Nominations voting closes
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Oscar Nominations Announcement
Monday, February 5, 2018
Oscar Nominees Luncheon
Saturday, February 10, 2018
Scientific and Technical Awards
Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Finals voting opens
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Finals voting closes
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
The Oscar Concert
Sunday, March 4, 2018
90th Oscars
As usual, the 90th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live by the ABC Television Network, going live to more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.