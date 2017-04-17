‘Outlander’ Season 3 Teaser Plays Up Heartbreaking Separate Timelines — Watch

The 13-episode season 3 returns in September on Starz.

Starz has released the trailer for season 3 of its time travel drama series “Outlander.” The network debuted the teaser during Sunday night’s premiere of the period drama “The White Princess.”

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling 8-book series “Outlander,” the time travel saga follows Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a married British Army nurse from the 1940s who is mysteriously taken back in time to 1743, where she marries a young Scottish warrior named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). As she travels back and forth in time, Claire’s heart is torn between two very different men and two very different lives.

Based on the third book in the series, titled “Voyager,” season three picks up right after Claire returns to her “normal” life in 1948, while, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his ill-fated battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire. The 13-episode season 3 returns in September on Starz. Check out the teaser trailer below.

