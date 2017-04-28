‘PACmen’ Clip: Remember That Time Ben Carson Couldn’t Say Words in New Hot Docs Feature — Watch

Remember Ben Carson? Yeah, that one.

Maybe no one is getting too sentimental about Ben Carson’s presence in the public eye, but it’s easy to understand why people might miss the levity his frequent slip-ups allowed. Luke Walker’s documentary, “PACmen,” seeks to remind us of what has turned out to be, bizarrely enough, a much simpler political time.

The film, which will run as part of Hot Docs, follows the super PAC behind Carson’s run for the Republican nomination. (Again, simpler times.) The filmmakers had complete access to the people on Carson’s team, following his stunning rise and fall.

In our exclusive clip, Carson’s infamous hummus/Hamas flub sends the men behind the super PAC into utter bewilderment in a scene that would not be out of place on an episode of “Veep.”

“PACmen” will make its premiere at Hot Docs. More information about the festival can be found at their website. Check out our clip below.

