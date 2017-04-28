Panorama Europe Film Festival: Lauded Annual Event Unveils First Look at Sprawling 2017 Slate — Watch

MoMI and the Bohemian National Hall will host the festival next month.

The year marks the ninth run of the Panorama Europe Film Festival, co-presented by The Museum of the Moving Image and EUNIC (European Union National Institutes for Culture). Panorama Europe’s platform emphasizes new and vital European Cinema.

This year, Europe celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome, which established a common market allowing people, goods, services, and capital to move freely. Panorama Europe Film Festival is part of this important celebration, the EU60 campaign. Films screened at the festival hail from the countries of Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, and Spain.

The festival will run May 5 – 21 at the Museum of Moving Images and the Bohemian National Hall. The opening and closing nights of the festival promise to have two special screenings.

Opening night will host “King of the Belgians” (Flanders, Belgium, 2016), a delightful faux-documentary, in which the King of Belgium finds himself on a wayward comic road trip through the Balkans, followed by a discussion with co-director Jessica Woodworth in person and a reception.

The closing night of the festival will screen “The European” (Netherlands, 2016), a candid documentary that takes us behind the scenes of government during the period of the refugee crisis and until the Brexit vote. The film’s main subject, Frans Timmermans, First Vice-President of the European Commission, will be present for the screening, along with director Dirk Jan Roeleven. The screening will be followed by a discussion and a reception.

Other highlights include “Safari,” “Swagger,” and “The Erlprince.” “Safari” is a riveting new documentary about European hunters in Africa by the Austrian director Ulrich Seidl; “Swagger” is a vibrant new French documentary exploring the rich inner lives of eleven teenagers growing up in one of France’s most diverse neighborhoods; “The Erlprince” is a mind-bending Polish science-fiction fairytale about a teenage physics genius and his overbearing mother; and 1945, by director Ferenc Török, a powerful and beautifully made film from Hungary about the arrival of two Orthodox Jews in a remote village just after the end of the war.

Tickets will be available for purchase at both the Museum of the Moving Image and at the Bohemian National Hall, and are available for online purchase here. You can find the full program for the festival here.

Get a taste for what the festival has to offer with our exclusive trailer below.

