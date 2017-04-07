‘Past Life’ Trailer: Two Sisters Crack Open a Wartime Mystery in Israeli Thriller — Watch

In this adaptation of a true story, a man's daughters uncover his past.

In Avi Nesher’s new film, “Past Life,” the filmmaker confronts a time in Israeli history that remains a large burden on the nation’s present: World War II.

Based on a true story and set in 1977 Jerusalem, the film follows two sisters — one a withdrawn classical musician, the other an extroverted scandal sheet journalist — as they set to unravel a family mystery.

READ MORE: Trump Protest Screenings of ‘1984’: Here’s What Audiences Had to Say After One Packed Screening

Their difficult father’s experiences in Poland during the war have cast a shadow on his daughters for their entire lives and they grow determined to learn the truth about his past. What follows is a complex and intriguing thriller about family, war and the secrets we (don’t) tell.

The thriller stars Nelly Tagar and Joy Reiger as the sisters, with Doron Tavery playing their father.

“Past Life” opens in New York and Los Angeles on June 2. Check out our exclusive trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.