Paul Thomas Anderson Directs HAIM in One Intimate Long Take in ‘Right Now’ Music Video — Watch

It was already going to be a great year for Paul Thomas Anderson fans given that his London fashion drama with Daniel Day-Lewis opens this Christmas, but it turns out we’re getting some surprise new Anderson content today. Pop rock band HAIM has released the new music video for “Right Now” and lo and behold: It’s directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Anderson is well-versed in the music video space, having worked with artists like Fiona Apple, Aimee Mann and Joanna Newsom in the past. He collaborated with “Radiohead” on three videos last year for songs off their acclaimed album “A Moon Shaped Pool.” The “Right Now” video for HAIM captures the same intimate performance vibe of his Radiohead clip for “The Numbers.”

HAIM rocketed to stardom in 2013 with their breakout debut album “Days are Gone,” which earned them a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. The band’s sophomore effort is dropping sometime this year.

Watch the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video below.

