‘Personal Shopper’ Director Olivier Assayas to Helm Cuban Spy Thriller

The film will be based on the book "The Last Soldiers of the Cold War: The Story of the Cuban Five," by Fernando Morais.

“Personal Shopper” and “Clouds of Sils Maria” director Olivier Assayas is on board to write and helm the film adaptation of the book “The Last Soldiers of the Cold War: The Story of the Cuban Five,” by Fernando Morais, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which will be titled “Wasp Network,” will be produced by RT Features and CG Cinema.

Published in June 16, 2015, Morais’ book tells the story of five Cuban political prisoners, who had been imprisoned by the United States since the late 1990s on charges of espionage and murder. They were freed in December 2014.

“Wasp Network” will be produced by Rodrigo Teixeira, from RT Features, and Charles Gillibert, from CG Cinema. RT’s Lourenco Sant’Anna and Sophie Mas will serve as executive producers. Gillibert previously produced Assayas’ films “Summer Hours” (2008), “Clouds of Sils Maria” (2014) and “Personal Shopper” (2016).

Assayas’ most recent film, “Personal Shopper,” starring Kristen Stewart, premiered at the 2016 Cannes International Film Festival, where he received the Best Director award. The film has its theatrical release in the US on March 10.

