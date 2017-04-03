‘Phoenix Forgotten’ Trailer: Ridley Scott-Produced Horror Film Explores the Existence of UFOs

The film, based on the March 13, 1997 UFO sighting known as "The Phoenix Lights," opens in theaters April 21.

Cinelou Films has released an eerie new trailer for its upcoming alien horror film “Phoenix Forgotten.” The film is produced by the director of the iconic 1979’s “Alien,” Ridley Scott. It marks the full-length feature directorial debut for Justin Barber, who helmed the 2013 short “Leaving Baghdad.”

“Phoenix Forgotten” is based on the true events that took place in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 13, 1997, when several mysterious lights believed to be UFOs appeared over the city. The film follows three teenage students who go into the desert with their video cameras, hoping to document the strange events taking place in their town, but disappear and are never seen again. Now, 20 years later, unseen footage of their final hours has been discovered.

The film was written by T.S. Nowlin (“The Maze Runner,” “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trial”). It stars Florence Hartigan, Chelsea Lopez, Justin Matthews, and Luke Spencer Roberts.

“Phoenix Forgotten” opens in theaters April 21. Check out the trailer below.

