‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Trailer: Watch Orlando Bloom Return to the Series

William Turner rises from the deep in this brief spot.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” is being touted as a return to form for the series, and one of the saga’s biggest names is back on the high seas. Orlando Bloom, absent from the fourth installment “On Stranger Tides,” returns as a notably waterlogged version of his character William Turner. Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem also strut their stuff in this brief spot.

READ MORE: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Plays Well at CinemaCon 2017

Bloom spoke with IGN in 2014 about whether he thought he would ever do another “Pirates” movie, and contextualized what appears to be his character’s arc in “Tales.”

“Basically they want to reboot the whole franchise, I think, and do something with me and the relationship with my son,” he said. “I’m of course Davey Jones now, so I’m down the bottom of the ocean. It might be kind of fun to do something where I’m rumbling round the bottom of the ocean, because I won’t look anything like me. [Gestures to face] Get all gnarly.”

“Tales” heads to theaters on May 29, 2017. Watch the new trailer below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.