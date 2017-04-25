‘Power Rangers’ Original Cast Members ‘Disappointed’ by Film Reboot: ‘Are You Kidding Me?’

David Yost and Walter Jones, better known as the classic Blue and Black Rangers, did not hold back during a recent discussion.

“Power Rangers” may have performed well at the box office, but the blockbuster took many liberties from the television series it was based on, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.” Now two of the original cast members are speaking out about their disappointment with the adaptation.

David Yost and Walter Jones, better known as Billy the Blue Ranger and Zack the Black Ranger, spoke at Chicago fan convention C2E2 about their thoughts on the film, Comic Book reports.

“I was a little disappointed that they changed the characters around a little bit because I wanted Zach to be with his kido because Hip Hop Kido was a really important element of who I was on Power Rangers.” Jones said of his character’s fighting style. “I think if they would have added that, then there could have been some parkour and there could have been so many other elements to that character that it would have been awesome.”

Yost was critical of a key component of the Rangers’ transformation into superheroes.

“The only thing I care about progression wise when they do a sequel and they morph they better bring it, and they better say “It’s Morphin Time,” he said. “When we said, ‘It’s morphing time!,’ it was like, ‘Shit’s about to go down;’ when they said it in the movie it was so lackadaisical. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

Two of Jones and Yost’s “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” castmates, Jason David Frank and Amy Jo Johnson, cameo in the reboot.

