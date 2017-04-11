‘Power/Rangers’ Short Producer Wants to Make an R-Rated ‘Mega Man’ Film

Shankar is currently producing a new animated series for Netflix based on the dark fantasy video game series "Castlevania."

Remember the unofficial short film “Power/Rangers” that came out in 2015? Well, now the producer of the dark and violent reimagining of the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” Adi Shankar, wants to make the film adaptation of the classic “Mega Man” video game franchise. “I’d love to do a hard-R ‘Mega Man,'” Shankar said in an interview with WWG.

The self-described “massive gamer” is now producing a new animated series for Netflix based on the dark fantasy video game series “Castlevania,” set for release later this year on the streaming giant. “If I’m not a fan of something and I don’t organically understand what is cool about it, then I’m simply not going to get involved,” he said. “Even though I have one foot in the door in Hollywood, I’m not trying to rape and pillage culture for profit. I’m trying to take the things I loved as a kid and bring them to life in an interesting way.”

As for other video games developed by Konami which he would like to bring to life in a live-action film, Shankar said, “‘Contra’ would be amazing if [Sylvester] Stallone and [Arnold] Schwarzenegger voiced Bill and Lance. The anime would need to play on the sci-fi elements found in the international versions of the game,” he said. “‘Metal Gear’ is an obvious one and Snake is a global cultural icon.”

Shankar was an executive producer for films like “Lone Survivor” (2013), “Dredd” (2012) and “The Grey” (2011). He has also produced a number of very unique shorts, including “The Punisher: Dirty Laundry,” “Venom: Truth In Journalism,” and “James Bond: In Service of Nothing.”

