Ruth Negga and Dominic Cooper Kick Ass to ‘Come On Eileen’ In ‘Preacher’ Season 2 Teaser — Watch

Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga drives a mean getaway car in the first teaser for season 2 of AMC's hit comic book adaptation, "Preacher."

We’re not in Virginia anymore, Ruth Negga. The Irish actress who became a household name last year for her Oscar-nominated performance in Jeff Nichols’ “Loving” returns to the screen in a very different role: A gun-toting, wise cracking, badass named Tulip in AMC’s hit comic book adaptation, “Preacher.”

The channel behind “Breaking Bad” released a banging new teaser for the return of their critically lauded supernatural drama, offering plenty of thrills and saucy British quips to pique new interest in its sophomore season. “Preacher” was developed by “Breaking Bad” producer Sam Catlin, as well as Seth Rogen and his “Sausage Party” co-creator Evan Goldberg. Catlin also serves as showrunner and writer.

READ MORE: Review: ‘Preacher’ Should Surprise — And Please — Believers and Atheists Alike

The series, which the network expanded from 10 to 13 episodes for the second season, centers around a Texas preacher named Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), who is host to a mysterious force named Genesis that gives him the power to make people do whatever he commands. In the teaser, Custer and Tulip are joined by Irish vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they escape cops, explosions, and shootouts to the tune of Come On Eileen, by the 80’s Brit pop group Dexys Midnight Runners. “This is such a bad song,” says Tulip.

If you watch closely enough, you might just see a human dalmatian somewhere in there. Preach.

Check it out:

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.